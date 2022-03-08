The forecast returns to dry with warming temps later this week

Late last week the Central Coast saw two low-pressure systems race thru the area. The first didn't deposit any measurable rainfall in most locations. The second on Saturday did at least deposit some on and off showers but not significant rain in a winter-season sense.

Now the forecast returns to night and morning offshore flow and afternoon onshore flow with mild daytime highs near average.

The Central Coast is positioned between a trough to the east and a ridge to the west for the next few days. Later this week the trough moves on the ridge wins boosting the temps to close the week.

The longer-range forecast is a bit disappointing for those looking for late-season rain. The GFS model shows a series of moisture-deprived cold fronts hitting NorCal and brushing the Central Coast over the next 16 days.

This might deposit a shower here and there but again these are not that meaningful in a drought-avoidance sense.