'The Gray' continues today with overcast skies present along the coast and coast valleys and temps a few degrees cooler than yesterday, across the region.

Moderate onshore flow will keep things cool through Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the last day of this cooler period before temps start warming up a bit Thursday through the weekend.

Thursday through Friday temps should inch upwards with low 60s expected for the coasts, mid 60s for the coastal valleys, and upper 60s/low 70s for the interior.