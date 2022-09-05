The heat will remain on all week inland but coastal areas will see temps ease off (a little)

Another day of the heatwave is nearly in the books and more triple-digit heat for many. Today inland heat was right near the records for #PasoRobles. Temps 107-112 are possible all week long inland.

There is a bit of good and bad news in the forecast ahead. There will be "some" relief for beaches and near coastal valleys but the interior looks to be 100+ all week.

Additionally, when inland temps finally back off it might be in exchange for muggy air and a chance of some scattered rain or thunderstorms from the leftovers of a tropical system.

Coastal valleys should back off the potential to be in the mid-90s or better, so the heat watch will likely be dropped at 8pm.

However, I don't want to oversell the relief...it'll be minor with above-average temps all week. Beaches will return to more typical temps for a bit as a thin but effective marine presence should develop.

The tricky part of the forecast is hurricane Kay, currently south of the Baja off the Mexican coast. Forecasts take this strong system north and a little west. It ultimately weakens as it approaches California. Water off our coast and the current are not favorable for the system to remain strong, however, the leftovers of the system are expected to spin away a bit as the low weakens. Tropical systems are just so full of moisture that even the loosely connected moisture related to the system could produce some showers and t-storms around next weekend, and certainly more muggy air is also likely along with ample mid-level clouds. Waves may also be something to watch as the system will be inputting energy into the water. It needs to be said that we are only talking about indirect impacts from this, and this far out track can easily change.