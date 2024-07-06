The heatwave continues to dominate over the interior valleys this weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Temperatures are still quite warm out in the interior valleys but coastal areas are getting a bit of relief from the heat due to the marine layer and onshore flow. The heatwave is expected to linger around the interior valleys of the Central Coast through the next workweek.

Weather headlines:

A long-lasting and extreme heatwave will continue across the region, and especially the interior, through much of the next workweek.



There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness and fast-growing fires. High temperatures will reach 105 to 115 across interior valleys, mountains, and deserts.



Dense fog may develop across some beaches during the night and morning hours.

Extended forecast:

High heat has been affecting California’s interior valleys, mountains, and deserts since early Saturday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 105 to 115-degree range.

Our inland communities saw temps in the 100s Saturday afternoon.

Paso Robles did hit a record high of 115 degrees on Saturday.

Fun Fact, Paso Robles saw the same all-time record of 115 degrees back on July 20, 1960. and June 15, 1961.

On Saturday afternoon, an upper-level high over northern California will slowly build south and into southern California through Monday. This upper-level high will keep very hot conditions in place for the next several days over California’s interior valleys, mountains, and deserts, where Excessive Heat Warnings will continue.

On Saturday afternoon, low clouds lingered around many coastal areas and there were areas of smoke coming off the Lake Fire in the Santa Barbara County mountains.

The marine inversion was low and strong on Saturday, but under the inversion, there has been a broad southerly flow. This along with a quickly increasing onshore flow has brought cooler temps to the coast and adjacent coastal valleys.

There has been enough cooling that the Heat Advisories for the Central Coast have been canceled.

Excessive Heat warnings are still in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County until 9 p.m. on July 10th.

For the coast and adjacent valleys, onshore flow will keep temps from getting excessively hot, but will still be several degrees above normal. Pressure gradients will be onshore on Sunday and then turn slightly weaker on Monday.

As far as cloud cover, varying amounts of night and morning low clouds and fog will affect mainly the coast and some adjacent valleys. Patchy dense fog may occur for the next couple of nights along the Central Coast.

Portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are currently seeing smoke from the Lake Fire.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County until conditions improve.

Officials say that the Lake Fire is producing significant smoke in the skies.

High Temps for Sunday:

Beaches will see high temps in the 60s and 70s.



Coastal Valleys will see high temps in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. However, the Santa Ynez Valley will see high temps near 90 degrees.



Inland Valleys will see high temps in the 90s and 100s.

Here's your 7-Day Microclimate Forecast! The interior valleys will continue to see warm conditions through the next workweek. Remember to be weather-aware during this heatwave. Stay hydrated, limit your sun exposure, and drink plenty of water!

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!