The heatwave will be long with extended warnings and new fire warnings issued.

A significant heatwave will continue to impact San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this week, continuing through much of next week. Residents can expect dangerously high temperatures, especially in areas away from the coast.

Forecast for Tomorrow and Beyond:

Thursday:

The heat will intensify with high temperatures climbing further. Interior highs could top 110 °F



Coastal valleys will continue to see diminished marine cooling with highs from the upper 70s to lower 90s.



Beaches will still see a low and stubborn marine cloud deck but it will likely only cool beaches and fewer locations away from the ocean.



Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect.

Friday:

Santa Barbara's south coast may experience "Sundowner" winds, leading to evening temperatures nearing 100°F.



It is forecasted to be the hottest day of the week.



Interior areas, including the valleys and foothills, will see temperatures between 108°F and 116°F.



Coastal valleys could reach 80-100+ degrees



Record-high temperatures are expected.



Fire weather warnings and advisories are in effect.

Important Information:

Nighttime Conditions: Overnight lows will be uncomfortably warm, especially in elevated areas (1000 to 3000 feet), with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and some areas not dropping below the lower 80s.

Warnings in Effect:

Excessive heat warnings are in place for all interior areas.



Heat advisories will be in effect for the coastal regions and valleys, lasting through the weekend.



Fire weather warnings and watches have been issued.

Fire Weather Risks: The combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and potential sundowner winds raises the risk of fire hazards. Residents are urged to stay informed about fire weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Marine Layer: The marine layer will be present but limited to nearshore areas, with patchy dense fog possible during the night and morning hours.

Looking Ahead:

Weekend into Next Week:



The extreme heat will persist, with the upper high-pressure system remaining over the region.



Slight relief may come with increased onshore flow, bringing some cooling to coastal valley areas.



Inland areas will continue to experience very high temperatures, and heat warnings may be extended.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and check on vulnerable populations. Stay tuned to local updates for further information and safety guidelines.

