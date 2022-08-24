The intense heat has broken, much more comfortable through the week

Good Morning Central Coast!

We are halfway through the week, but thankfully we are done with the extreme heat that baked the interior valleys over the past few days.

To kickoff the day there is a little bit of dense fog lingering but aside from a few spots that will not limit morning commute visibility too much.

Some of our last Central Coast school districts still on summer break are returning to class today. The students in the Goleta and Montecito school districts are headed back to class and will have a good day to do it. Quite a bit of fog will kick off their day but lots of sunshine in the afternoon.

The interiors will still be well into the 90's come Wednesday that still may seem very hot, but places like Paso are expected to see a 10 degree drop from the 103 they saw Tuesday.

As for the rest of the area, heading into the weekend we can expect a drop in temperatures as well. Much of our beaches cooling into the lower 60's even some spots on the north coast expected to fall into the 50's. This puts us closer to normal for this time of year.

Coastal Valleys will dip into the lower 70's and Sunday is looking like the coolest day of the week.

That pesky marine layer will continue its regular deepening over night into the morning for most areas besides the interiors. The low clouds should clear by the afternoon except the possibility of some stragglers by the beaches.

As we look ahead to next week we could see temperatures start another slow climb to warmer conditions. Thankfully no highs into the triple digits are expected through the 7 day forecast, although there is indication that by the end of next week we could warm back up to those temps.

Have a great day Central Coast!