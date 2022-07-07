Watch Now
The interior valleys look to warm significantly to close the week and the heat looks to linger

Central Coast Marine Clouds
Nathaniel Redman posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 20:54:43-04

This week the Central Coast has seen a lot of night and morning cloud cover along with pockets of mist and drizzle with a strong afternoon breeze, occasionally prompting some advisories in Santa Barbara county. There is no wind advisory in place today.

That will change a bit in my forecast. Inland temps will start to warm. Subtle changes Thursday. We will see low clouds rush inland again this evening and overnight, again even reaching interior valleys.

This deep marine layer has all been thanks to a trough of low pressure just off the coast.

However, this trough is lifting out slowly. By Friday only some weaker SW flow aloft is left, and heights in the upper atmosphere increase. This means the marine cooled air will be more limited and not reach inland areas by the weekend. This will produce temps in the upper 90s and topping 100 for the weekend in some valley locations.

At the coast and beaches, there will still be plenty of marine influence but even those locations will see less of it by degree. Temps will rise but only into the 80s in the coastal valleys and beaches will see 60s and 70s rather than 50s and 60s. Skies will clear a bit faster as well.

That covers the trend into the weekend. Now early next week temps could dip a few degrees but not a lot. Later next week could get VERY hot inland with some models suggesting temps higher than 105 inland near the end of next week but far too early to place big bets on that, a lot can happen between now and then. I would say however we've avoided long excessive heat runs thus far, this outlook could change that. I don't think I have to say that a long run of really extreme weather inland is not good for fire or drought. Something to watch carefully.

