The interior warms up Tuesday, sundowner winds will impact the southcoast

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! I hope you have been having a fabulous weekend so far. We will continue to see sundowner winds along the southcoast tonight and a Wind Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 5 a.m. on Monday. Night through morning low clouds and fog will affect the coast and coastal valleys. Lastly, temperatures are expected to pick up again on Tuesday, especially in the interior.

Weather Headlines:

-Quiet weather and clear skies are expected during the workweek.

-The warmest day will be Tuesday, followed by a cool-down later in the week.

-Gusty sundowner winds are expected over the southern portion of Santa Barbara County this week.

Detailed forecast:

For the remainder of the weekend, the region will be impacted by a dry southwesterly flow aloft — between a persistent upper low off the Pacific Northwest coast and an upper anticyclone over the south-central states.

Midlevel heights will rise early this week as the anticyclone expands westward.

As a result, the marine-layer depth will decrease, limiting night through morning low-cloud and fog development.

An overall drying trend will also restrict cloud and fog development for this upcoming workweek.

High temperatures are forecast to be warm by around 2-4 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

The greatest warming will occur in the interior valleys, where Tuesday high temperatures will range from 100 to 103 degrees.

However, light onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler near the coast.

Offshore pressure gradients for the next few days are similar to those that occurred Saturday night when isolated wind gusts up to around 50 mph were measured.

As such, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the western Santa Ynez Range and the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County from late this afternoon through late tonight. The Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. August 19th.

Have a fabulous day, Central Coast!