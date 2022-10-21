The last day of warm weather this week has passed and gives way to a cooler and breezy outlook

Yesterday and today the Central Coast experienced above-average temperatures. Yesterday Paso Robles hit 100 and Morro Bay 97, setting records for the date. Today Paso Robles hit 96, setting another daily record but elsewhere high temperatures were generally in the 80s, missing records while still being above average.

The ridge of high pressure over The West is collapsing and with it, the offshore winds end, and so does the compressional heating. The marine layer returns over the next few days but with the windy afternoon conditions, what forms should mix out each day.

Friday temps return to near average.

This is before a large and deep trough digs in for the weekend. A cold front drops thru Saturday afternoon.

The weekend winds will see peak potential near 30mph and peak temps for many only in the 60s. This is a sharp contrast to the conditions this week.

Early next week the huge trough lifts out and a ridge edges in, this change in pressure will keep winds up. Temps warm but not to anything near what we experienced this week.

