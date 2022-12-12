The last of the lingering storm pushes through Monday, clearing by afternoon

Good Morning Central Coast!

It has been a wild weekend with significant rain, hail, strong winds and widespread damage thanks to a strong storm system passing through the region. Let's dive right in to what we can expect for today and the remainder of this system.

After a bit of a break last night heavy rain picked back up last night and this morning is pushing through the Central Coast through the morning. Clearing will take over into the mid morning hours and sunshine is expected by this afternoon.

As for wind, in SLO/SB county all wind advisories have dropped but breezy to gusty west winds will still prevail across much of the region for the rest of the day with local gusts over 40 mph

possible in some areas.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Santa Barbara county interior mountains that will be in effect until 6PM Monday.

Skies should clear out Monday night through Wednesday but during this time there will be the possibility of some frost and freeze issues. Overnight lows will be very cold mid week and day-time highs will not be rebounding well, with temps still set in the mid to low 50's.

Looking to next weekend, there is still the chance for more rain. Models right now show at least some moisture possible but how much will be determined as we get closer.

Have a great day Central Coast!