The late-March storm is set to depart early Thursday

Yet another storm hit the Central Coast late Tuesday and lingered much of the day Wednesday. More activity is likely thru the overnight into early Thursday but after that, the storm is done.

Not much looks to follow this system. Initially, temps will be slow to respond on Thursday and Friday leaving many in the 50s and lower 60s but weekend temps jump into the mid to upper 60s for many before another temperature setback early next week.

Rainfall for this system was never expected to be very high with the forecast keeping most rainfall totals under 2”, and that is true except for Rocky Butte (a location at the 3000ft level in northern SLO County).

There is still some potential for snow above 5000ft in Santa Barbara County and a winter weather advisory is in place into early Thursday, but I think snow should stay under 8”.

There is a high surf advisory for 7-10ft waves. Other than that there are no advisories.

Today the extended forecast took a turn. It still looks like we are generally cool with a few minor shower chances between now and the 10th of April but no larger systems look likely at the moment. I think most will find that news welcome, except for perhaps the sluggish temps.