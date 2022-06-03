The marine layer and high clouds will filter the weekend sun and keep temps mild

Earlier this week the interior of the Central Coast baked in some high heat but the last few days have seen a deeper marine influence at the coast not only with clouds but cooler air. Some of that cool air has hit the interior as well pushing temps back down into the 80s. This general pattern will hold for the weekend.

Night and morning low clouds are likely near the coast but there will also be high clouds shooting thru the area on a fast-moving and active jet stream. In Northern California rain is likely this weekend, some places could see up to 1" however we are unlikely to see any (outside some marine mist/drizzle). I like 50s and 60s at north coast beaches in SLO county Saturday, slightly warmer Sunday. 60s for 5 Cities beaches with most coastal valleys in the 70s. Interior valley temperatures are likely to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend.

Next week a highly amplified ridge in the upper atmosphere will increase high pressure at the surface resulting in warming for the Central Coast. Interior temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s by mid-week and could hit 100 by the end of the week. Coastal valleys in the 80s during this warmer phase with beaches in the 60s and 70s,

I still think some marine influence will keep those areas from experiencing any extreme conditions.