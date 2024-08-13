The mild forecast continues into early next week

Temperatures across the region are expected to remain near normal, with minimal day-to-day variation. Coastal areas will experience the typical night-to-morning pattern of low clouds and fog, which will push inland at times but should clear as the day progresses.

Increasing Winds in parts of Santa Barbara County

As we move into tonight, north-to-south pressure gradients will intensify across Santa Barbara (SBA) County. This will lead to gusty winds, particularly along the southwestern coast of SBA County and the Western Santa Ynez Range. While these winds will be strong, they are expected to stay just below advisory levels for now.

Weather Pattern Shift Midweek

A weak upper-level trough currently affecting the region will move eastward tonight, allowing an upper-level high to build in from the southwest. This shift will increase the north-to-south winds across SBA County, potentially bringing advisory-level winds to the southwestern coast and Western Santa Ynez Range by late Wednesday afternoon into the night. Low clouds will likely follow a similar pattern to recent days, remaining confined to the coastal plain, though the south coast of SBA County is expected to stay clear.

Temperatures and Winds Heading into Thursday

The strengthening upper high on Thursday will bring slightly warmer temperatures, although the change will be minimal. The marine layer may thin out, leading to a reduction in low cloud coverage Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Advisory-level northwest to north winds are possible across southern SBA County late Thursday into Thursday night.

Looking Ahead: Uneventful Weather Pattern Through Monday

By Friday, the upper high will shift just east of the forecast area as a broad trough moves into the eastern Pacific. Over the weekend, this high will strengthen and settle near the Four Corners region, maintaining its position through Monday. Meanwhile, a trough will linger just off the California coast during this period. This setup will create a relatively uneventful weather pattern from Friday through Monday, with southwesterly flow aloft preventing any significant monsoonal moisture from reaching the area.

Temperatures will fluctuate slightly but remain near or just above average highs. While winds in parts of Santa Barbara County will need monitoring, the overall forecast suggests a continuation of mild and stable weather conditions through the early part of next week.