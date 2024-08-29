The mild weather will slowly warm but a bigger jump on temps arrives next week

The Central Coast will experience continued below-normal temperatures for coastal areas and valleys through the end of the week, while inland regions will see above-normal conditions. Low clouds and fog are expected during the night and morning hours, clearing to near the coast by the afternoon. A significant warming trend is on the horizon for next week, with temperatures climbing to well above normal levels.

Current Weather Pattern: Mild and Stable

The current weather pattern will remain largely unchanged over the next few days, with moderate onshore flow keeping temperatures near to slightly below normal along the coast and in valleys. Low clouds will develop each night, bringing patchy dense fog in the late-night and early-morning hours. Winds will be relatively light, mostly under 15 mph, contributing to a low-impact weather pattern for the region.

Weekend Outlook: Slight Warm-Up Inland

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will see a gradual warm-up, particularly in interior areas such as San Luis Obispo County. As onshore flow weakens, a few degrees of warming is expected, bringing slightly milder conditions inland while coastal areas remain cooler.

Next Week: Significant Warming Ahead

Looking ahead to next week, high pressure will build over the region following a weak trough passing through Northern California on Sunday. A slow and steady warming trend will begin in the first half of the week, with temperatures climbing 1-2 degrees each day. By Tuesday, most areas will be 1-3 degrees above normal.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a more significant warm-up is expected as onshore flow decreases. Inland valleys could see temperatures soar above 100 degrees, with even some coastal valleys warming considerably. Residents should be prepared for hotter conditions as the week progresses, especially in interior regions.

Stay tuned for updates as this warming trend develops, and be prepared for above-normal temperatures in the coming days, particularly for inland and valley areas.

