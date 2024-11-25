The next system will take on the features of a weak atmospheric river on Monday

Good evening, Central Coast!

Skies on Sunday remained partly to mostly cloudy, with occasional breaks of sunshine.

Sunday was mostly dry with increasing rain chances overnight tonight north of Point Conception.

We could see some heavier rain at times Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially in northwest San Luis Obispo County as the next low-pressure system will take on the features of a weak atmospheric river.

At this time, 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, with 4+ inches for the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Rainfall rates are favored to be low to moderate. No widespread flooding impacts are anticipated.

The highest rates are expected for the coastal upslope areas along the Central Coast, and this is the area most likely to see minor flooding impacts.

There are no significant snow or thunderstorm concerns with this rather warm system.

However, some thunderstorm activity is possible Monday morning for the coastal waters along the Central Coast.

The storm systems and cloud coverage will keep temperatures well below normal for the next few days.

Gusty south to southwest winds are expected north of Point Conception on Monday afternoon and evening.