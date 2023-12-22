The storm is done and weather stays quiet thru Christmas

The last week of weather produced a lot of rain in the area. Here is a look at some of those reports:

Areas of low clouds are possible later tonight into Saturday morning in any wind-sheltered valley location due to the amount of moisture on the ground.

Other than that highs look to get into the 60s for the weekend and Christmas Day Monday.

The weather will remain mild into the middle of the week with a slight shower chance on Thursday.

The extended forecast shows a series of systems hitting the West Coast but most will deliver their primary blows north of the Central Coast with our area only occasionally seeing some slash-and-dash rainfall from decaying frontal boundaries.

The next decent chance of rain looks to be around Jan 6th and 7th.

National weather shows our storm system kicking out into the inner-mountain west then north into Minnesota throughout the weekend.

Travel conditions look generally good with only a few problem spots into Christmas.

BTW the U.S. is experiencing the least amount of national snow cover in 20 years and the prospects of a White Christmas should materialize for less than 20% of the country.