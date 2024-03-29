The storm system arrives with upgraded warnings and advisories

The weather conditions have been deteriorating Friday as a strong storm arrives on the California coastline.

Rain began for some in the early afternoon and more rain and growing rain intensity is in the forecast for the evening and overnight.

Not only will rain come down but thunderstorms are possible and winds will also be high Friday night into early Saturday morning.

There is a wind advisory for coastal winds that could gust to 45mph until 12a. In the SLO County Mountains, the high wind warning is in place until 3 am for gusts that could reach 60.

The Storm Prediction Center has identified our area as having thunderstorm potential today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Thunderstorms introduce opportunities for higher rain rates (up to 1” per hour), hail, high winds, waterspouts and even tornadoes.

Rainfall amounts through the weekend are still expected to be in the .50-2.5” range with 3-5” in some area hills and wind-facing slopes.

Due to this, there is an areal flood advisory through the entire storm for the potential for flooding in flood prone-areas. Do NOT drive into any standing or moving water as this introduces risk to your life.

There is a winter storm warning in place for the Santa Barbara County Mountains. Above 6000ft several feet of snow is possible but 2-6" is possible between 4500-5000ft.

There is also a high surf advisory thru the weekend for waves 8-12ft with max sets to 15ft.

While Friday night into Saturday morning looks active. More scattered rain and thunderstorms develop on Saturday. The activity shifts south into Sunday but more scattered rain is still possible even though the coverage will diminish on Easter Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday look to see some warming. Tuesday and Wednesday some temps could hit the mid-70s before another potential system around the 5th or 6th. We’ll tackle that after we get through this system.