The storm system departs leaving cold air behind

Our two-day storm system dropped the expected .5-2+" of rain across the area. It was a storm fueled by cold air, now that the showers are done the cold air is still left behind.

In our interior valleys later tonight into Thursday morning some lows will drop to near or sub-freezing making frost a concern. An advisory is in place into 9a Thursday.

Not a very exciting forecast after that, temps look to rise into the 60s and stay there into next week.

Right now no other large storms are in the foreseeable forecast. There is a low that races thru the region this weekend, it likely produces some showers near the Bay Area but locally it likely is only a cloud producer.

Another fast-moving but moisture-starved low races down the Sierra Friday next week but also looks like a miss for local rain potential. As a result, temps stay in check, on the cooler than average side thru next week.