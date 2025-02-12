The strongest single storm of the season is on the way

A significant storm system is poised to drench the Central Coast Wednesday through Friday, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and localized flooding. This Atmospheric River event is anticipated to bring the most substantial rainfall we've seen this season, raising concerns for potential debris flows in recent burn areas.

Storm Timeline and Impacts

Wednesday: Light rain showers commence. Rainfall amounts will generally be light, with less than a tenth of an inch per hour expected. A brief gap then more significant rain begins later in the evening.

Thursday: Rain intensifies significantly, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across the region. Rainfall rates could reach one-half to one inch per hour, increasing the risk of flooding and debris flows. Strong, gusty winds are also anticipated. The morning looks particularly active in SLO county while afternoon more active in Santa Barbara county (for the heaviest rainfall and rain rates).

Friday: Rain tapers off in the morning, with clearing conditions by the afternoon. Some lingering showers are possible in the mountains.

Weekend: Dry weather prevails, with temperatures gradually warming to near normal by Sunday.

Rainfall and Flooding

Widespread rainfall is expected, with totals of 1 to 3 inches for coastal and valley areas, and 3 to 6 inches in the foothills and mountains. Northwest SLO County could see even higher amounts, with 3 to 5 inches along the coast and 5 to 10 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

The heavy rainfall brings a significant risk of flooding, especially in and below recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all recent burn scars in southwest California. These areas are particularly vulnerable to potentially life-threatening flooding and debris flows. Even outside of these areas, minor flooding of roads and urban areas is possible.

Winds

Gusty winds are expected, especially in SLO County, where a high wind watch has been issued, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Wind advisories may be needed for other areas as well. The strong winds, combined with saturated soils, could lead to downed trees and power outages.

Snow

Snow levels will be high, generally above 7000 feet, with no significant accumulations expected below that elevation.

Safety Recommendations

Prepare for Flooding: Clear storm drains and gutters, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Be especially vigilant if you live in or near a recent burn scar area.

Secure Loose Objects: Strong winds can cause damage. Secure any loose objects outside your home, such as patio furniture or trash cans.

Stay Informed: Monitor weather forecasts and be prepared for changing conditions.

This storm system has the potential to bring hazardous conditions to the Central Coast. Please stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety.