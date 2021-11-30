The warm and dry weather run continues

The huge ridge of high pressure continues to dominate The West. This has been producing offshore winds, breezy to windy at times, and looks to continue to do that thru mid-week.

Temperatures actually look like they'll increase a bit Wednesday before falling off later this week into Saturday. Another temperatures recovery looks likely Sunday and Monday pushing temps back into the low to mid-70s, but not the lower 80s which look rather likely over the next few days for part of the area.

The offshore winds look locally gusty for the Santa Lucia range in SLO county but no advisory has been posted yet. The warm and dry air has elevated fire weather concerns but as of now, there are no advisories for that either but certainly a forecast point of emphasis.

There is an odd upper-level low that trucks thru the area later this week which will likely cool things a bit and perhaps bring back some marine clouds Thursday and Friday before warming Sunday and Monday as the low departs and a ridge looks to rebuild.

I have not loved the extended outlooks for the last week or so, models still want to throw the door open to more active weather at the tail end of the model runs but seems like all the models keep doing is kicking the can so to speak. Sure at some point, they'll be right but right now I don't see a high probability trend anywhere.