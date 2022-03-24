The warm temps this week will give way to a rain system later Sunday thru Monday

The Central Coast was greeted to plenty of low clouds and fog this morning near the coast, most of that cleared back to the beach line where it lingered in a few places. The marine influence has been drawing down coastal temperatures much of the week while interior warm weather remains. Paso Robles hit 87 on Thursday, yesterday 90 smashed a record which stood since 1952. Today's 87 however was far short of the 95 degree record from 2015. The rest of the region was a little warmer than average but no records were threatened.

We'll close the week with a pattern very similar to what we experienced Thursday with night and morning low clouds and fog near the coast but mostly clear in the interior.

Friday will see areas of sluggish early clouds and coastal temps will again be in the 60s for beach communities with coastal valleys in the 70s and interior temperatures in the 80s. Temps will continue their slow slide across the board. Saturday will be similar just a few degrees cooler with more clouds and also the addition of some high clouds across the region as the pattern begins to shift.

A large storm system is still on track to arrive later Sunday thru Monday and produce rain and wind, and not just a little of either.

We have been going with a range of .5-1.5" of rain for the event and that still looks on track. Models are also in better alignment on the timing of the coming system: looks like later Sunday afternoon or early Sunday night rain should begin with the system lingering thru Monday and kicking out on Tuesday.

Strong winds are also likely with the system with southerly winds of 15-30mph with local gusts 40-50 are possible.

The storm system is also unstable and thunderstorms can't be ruled out on Monday but there is a better chance of that from Ventura County thru SoCal but we will have to keep our eyes on it locally as well.

Mountain rains will also be higher with 1-3" of potential. Rain rates could be concerns for recent burn areas.

The main band later Sunday into early Monday could be 3-6 hours of rather consistent rain before becoming more showery Monday (with some potential for scattered thunderstorms).

Tuesday thru the balance of next week looks dry with temperatures rebounding to slightly above average levels.