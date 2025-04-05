The warming trend continues through the weekend with breezy conditions

Hello, Central Coast!

We had some high clouds moving across the skies earlier this afternoon.

Offshore winds from the north and east caused it to be breezy to gusty earlier today.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be about 3 to 7 degrees above normal for most areas. The coastal valleys, interior valleys, and lower mountains reached the 70s to low 80s.

The reason hy we’re experiencing a warming trend is due to an upper-level ridge of high pressure that will build into the area through Sunday.

The ridging will linger but weaken slightly on Sunday night and Monday, then flat upper-level ridging should continue over southern California Monday night into Tuesday.

Dry weather with mostly above normal temps can be expected across the region Sunday through Tuesday.

Temps are expected to be about 4 to 8 degrees above normal away from the coast on Sunday and about 2 to 7 degrees above normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Some night and morning low clouds and fog will be possible for a few coastal areas Monday and Tuesday, but clear to partly cloudy skies are expected to appear.

Have a fantastic weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie