The warming trend is on track to begin on Tuesday, mainly impacting the interior

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! The cooling trend is slowly coming to an end but will continue into Monday. However, the warming trend is now set to begin on Tuesday. Be sure to have a jacket nearby because temperatures will be below normal through Monday.

Weather headlines:

-Temperatures are expected to remain 3 to 6 degrees below normal Monday as a weak upper-level trough moves through California.

-A warming trend will begin on Tuesday with 1-3 degrees of warming each day through this upcoming weekend.

-Some monsoonal moisture may bring a few showers and thunderstorms into the region’s mountains and Antelope Valley later in the week.

Detailed forecast:

The cooling trend will continue through Monday due to low pressure that moved into northern California earlier this weekend, and onshore bringing in cooler air from the ocean.

The warming trend is now on track to begin on Tuesday, but it will be a slow day-to-day climb with temperatures generally rising 1-3 degrees each day and continuing through this upcoming weekend.

Gusty onshore winds will occur each afternoon across the interior where humidities are falling into the teens and single digits.

No red flags are in effect but there will be at least a few hours of near critical fire weather conditions each afternoon and evening across the interior valleys.

Sundowner winds move across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County Sunday evening. Refugio remains below advisory levels.

Coastal areas will continue to deal with night through morning low clouds and fog. The interior areas, like Paso Robles, will see some patchy low clouds Monday morning but it should clear out before the mid-morning.

Just a quick recap! The warming trend is set to begin on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a High-pressure system will sit over the 4 corners and will dominate the weather pattern across the West through this upcoming weekend and likely beyond.

By Tuesday, Paso Robles should see a high temp of 94 degrees and the high temps will climb steadily into the 100s by Friday.

Given the expected daily temperature trends, highs will be climbing over 100 degrees across the warmest valley locations by Thursday or Friday and as high as 105-107 degrees next weekend while the interior areas will be pushing into the110 degree range again.

Have a great day, Central Coast!