The warming trend is on track to continue through Easter, especially in the interior

Hello, Central Coast! I hope you have been enjoying the sunny skies and breezy conditions today.

We started the morning with low clouds for communities near the coast, but expect a quiet weather pattern through at least Tuesday.

The warmup on Saturday will continue into Sunday, especially for areas in the interior.

However, due to onshore trends and the marine layer, there will be a slight cooling trend near the coast.

Another round of low clouds and fog will return to areas north of Point Conception Saturday night, with about a 50 percent chance south of Point Conception.

Patchy dense fog with visibility under one quarter of a mile will occur along the Central Coast.

Night through morning low clouds and fog will stick around through Tuesday, especially from the South Coast to the Oxnard area.

Mostly clear skies and the warming trend are on track to continue through Monday.

No advisories have been issued at this time.

Have a wonderful Easter, Central Coast! 🐰✨☀️

-Eddie