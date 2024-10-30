The weather stays cool with more systems set to move thru the region

This week will bring cool, mostly dry weather across the Central Coast, with periods of gusty breezes in some areas. Expect some areas of frost in the interior valleys tonight, followed by a chance of light rain north of Point Conception on Thursday. A more substantial weather system may impact the region over the weekend, but details are still uncertain. Here’s what to expect through the weekend:

Tonight:



Frost Likely in Interior Valleys: Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly, especially in low-lying areas. Valleys in the Cuyama and southern Salinas areas, as well as parts of San Luis Obispo County, could see frost with temperatures ranging from 33 to 35°F. Temperatures may briefly dip as low as 30°F in some sheltered spots. Coastal areas and beach-adjacent zones will be milder, staying in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Wednesday to Thursday:

Milder Days, Breezy at Times: Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Areas north of Point Conception in northern San Luis Obispo County might experience a light rain shower as a weak front moves through on Thursday. Rainfall will be light, with totals less than 0.1 inches expected.

Nighttime Fog and Clouds: Expect low clouds and patchy fog along coastal regions during the night and early morning hours. This marine layer effect will continue through Thursday, with fog clearing by mid-morning.

Friday:



Sunny and Dry: Skies will be mostly clear, with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Cooler morning temperatures are likely, but frost should be limited to the coldest valleys.

Weekend Outlook (Saturday and Sunday):



Potential for Rain and Winds: A developing storm system could bring wet and windy conditions over the weekend. Forecasting the details is challenging due to uncertainties in the storm’s path:

If the storm stays over water: The Central Coast may see moderate rain, gusty winds, and possibly snow at higher elevations (above 7,000 feet). Rainfall could lead to slick roads and minor flooding in some spots, so keep an eye on updates if you plan to travel. If the storm moves further east: Conditions would remain mostly dry, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy winds. Fire weather concerns might increase in the interior valleys if conditions stay dry.

Temperatures and Winds: Highs over the weekend will depend on the storm's position but could range from the upper 50s to the low 70s. If the storm approaches, expect gusty winds in certain areas, especially in higher elevations and open valleys.

Long-Range Preview (Next Week and beyond):