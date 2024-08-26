The week starts warm but a retreat to average is in the cards

Residents of the Central Coast can expect a warming trend to continue tomorrow, aided by light northeast winds, before cooler conditions and an increase in marine clouds arrive on Wednesday, lasting into the weekend. SLO either was close to or tied a record depending on how you examine the numbers:

Current Conditions and Early Week Outlook

This week kicks off with clear skies and weak offshore flow, thanks to very weak ridging that will persist through Wednesday. High pressure over Nevada will drive offshore flow during the morning hours, but this will shift to onshore flow by the afternoon due to the day-night pressure flip-flop.

On Tuesday, coastal areas may see some low clouds in the morning, but these will quickly dissipate, giving way to sunny skies. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent along the coast and in valleys, while inland areas are expected to warm by 2 to 3 degrees.

Midweek Changes and Extended Forecast

As onshore flow strengthens on Wednesday, marine layer cloud coverage will increase, leading to slightly cooler temperatures across the region. This shift marks the beginning of a more extended period of mild and stable weather.

The extended forecast suggests that the Central Coast will experience continued benign weather, with all significant upper-level systems remaining far from the area. This will leave the region with very weak and disorganized flow aloft, contributing to a moderate onshore flow pattern through the week.

Typical Summer Patterns Ahead

Expect a typical summer pattern of night-through-morning low clouds along the coast, with little variation in day-to-day temperatures. Winds are not expected to pose any significant issues, as the region will be dominated by typical onshore breezes.

In summary, the Central Coast will enjoy a few warm, sunny days before a slight cooldown midweek, with stable and mild conditions continuing into the weekend.