The weekend could see more rain

To start this week the Central Coast saw some rain and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday and the weekend could see the same. The difference is the weekend activity does not look nearly as robust. There is a similar culprit at play: an upper-level trough.

The cold unstable air aloft combined with the jet stream energy and onshore flow can produce showers as early as Saturday morning and when the atmosphere destabilizes in the afternoon as it warms up those showers could become a little stronger and isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

Saturday night into Sunday we will still be watching the radar for the potential of some showers and thunderstorms. It is important to note that the rain coverage will be very spotty some folks will see rain and others will see nothing at all. Saturday looks to be the warmer of the two weekend days.

Outside of Sunday morning where some activity is still possible in the region, the rest of the day looks to be variably cloudy.

At the beginning of next week, we'll start on the cold side as the trough lingers in the West but by the mid to late point of next week temperatures will warm again and be near average at the end of next week.