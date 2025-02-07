The weekend dries out but a large storm is possible later next week

The Central Coast is seeing a break in the rain over the weekend as the recent storm system winds down. However, another potentially stronger storm is on the horizon for the middle of next week.

Weekend Outlook

Dry weather is expected over the weekend into early next week, with below-normal temperatures persisting. It will be chilly overnight, with lows in the 30s and 40s for most areas, but interior lows will likely be in the mid 20s.

Near-advisory level winds offshore winds are possible at higher elevations and along the Southcoast.

Windy Tuesday

A disturbance Tuesday could crank up the winds across the area. Unlike the weekend wind event, this would be more NW rather than N-NE.

Next Week's Storm

Another storm system is slated to arrive around the middle of next week, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow. This system has the potential to be even stronger than the one that just departed, with some forecast models suggesting significant rainfall amounts. It's still too early to say for certain how this storm will unfold, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.

Stay Tuned

We'll continue to monitor the forecast closely and provide updates as this next storm system develops. In the meantime, enjoy the break in the rain and the cool, dry weather this weekend.

A Look At Rain Totals from Storm #2