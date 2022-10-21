The weekend looks cool and breezy with some warming Sunday and Monday but the heat is gone for a while

Two days ago, San Luis Obispo hit 100 and Morro Bay 97 (setting daily records). Yesterday, Paso Robles was still 96 degrees setting another daily record. However today the fade on high temps began and Saturday looks legitimately cool.

What is happening? The ridge of high pressure which produced both offshore winds but also compressional heating has collapsed. Onshore flow has resumed. The marine influence is back. All of that actually precedes the cold front and trough which will blast thru the region this weekend.

Locally, it looks to get breezy (and occasionally windy) but elsewhere in the region, the winds will be much higher. This has prompted a number of advisories and also potential power safety shutoffs (again, not locally).

Low clouds move into the valleys tonight and linger a bit Saturday until the cold front comes thru in the mid-afternoon. The winds will pick up a bit and we should at least see partial clearing Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks partly cloudy.

On temps, most of the area will only see peak temps in the 60s Saturday. Sunday looks warmer with 60s and 70s generally. High pressure builds in behind the departing front and trough and this pressure change will lead to some NW winds 15-25 with gusts to 30mph Sunday. Monday the winds will even be offshore a bit and temps will get back into the 70s and 80s for the warmest places. But there is one forecast change from yesterday in the extended forecast: after Monday temps likely fade on Wednesday and Thursday back into the 60s for many coastal valley locations.