The weekend looks nice but the beginning of next week looks even warmer

It is an interesting pattern to close the work week. There is an upper-level trough trying to push some cold air and instability west into California. The Central Coast is just a little too far west to get in on the rain potential. Friday ended up being a spectacular day with most highs in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday is looking a little cooler as more onshore flow dominates the weather pattern. We will still have pleasant temps in the 60s, but probably fewer 70s.

This cooler push is very short-lived as Sunday (Saint Patrick’s Day) temps start going back up as a ridge of high pressure builds over The West and surface high pressure again becomes dominant.

This will push temps away from the beaches back into the 70s and could even threaten 80 in a few spots before edging back down later next week.

There are no advisories in place.

The deeper extended forecast calls for a return of cooler and unsettled weather around the 22nd and continuing through to the end of the month. It looks like a series of systems should roll through.

This has been a consistent tone in models though the specific details of individual systems are unclear. But it is a good bet to expect cooler weather with some rain before the month closes.

