The weekend looks pleasant before cooler and unsettled weather arrives next week

Another winter weekend that won't feel very winter-like. The ridge of high pressure that has been around more often than not this rain season still rules the roost until later Sunday.

This pattern continues to encourage light to moderate offshore night and morning winds with afternoon onshore winds at 5-15mph. The offshore is weak enough that some coastal low clouds may be possible into early Saturday but it looks patchy if it develops and would clear quickly Saturday.

Highs for Saturday will be in the 60s to mid-70s with valleys being warmest under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday night into Sunday looks similar. Later Sunday a trough of low pressure digging into The West will produce a much stronger and more persistent onshore flow. We'll see low clouds developing later Sunday into Monday and temperatures will drop into the 60s for most on Monday.

Later Tuesday a low-pressure center looks to roll into the Central Coast.

It looks cold and windy with scattered showers but any rain looks light, under .15". Snow levels will be low again dropping to about 3000ft. late Tuesday, possibly lower. We will have to watch this system because it is cold some isolated thunderstorms or hail can't be ruled out. In many ways, it looks similar to the system we saw this Tuesday. Low snow levels could also impact Grapevine travel. It is early but I would expect some advisories relating to snow and potentially wind and waves.

After this system departs models show a string of fast-moving fronts into NorCal but too far north for the Central Coast. These systems don't look particularly wet either. February will go down as another rain disappointment putting pressure on March to deliver or we could fall short of seasonal average rain even though we got off to a very fast start in October and December.

