The weekend temperatures remain mild to cool but next week will warm

The workweek closed with the Central Coast temps continuing a little cooling trend, especially inland.

Earlier this week we saw highs in the upper 90s but today just the upper 70s and some low 80s.

The weekend will see beach temperatures on the cool side in the 60s due to more marine clouds and continued onshore flow.

The Southcoast will also see more marine clouds over the weekend holding temps down a bit.

Inland Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s again with a little warming from Saturday to Sunday.

Temps will increase early next week, especially inland and in coastal valleys, as a large and amplified ridge builds in the upper atmosphere. 90s return inland and coastal valleys get back into the 70s and 80s next week.

Beaches however should see more marine clouds early and late as winds likely slow at those times, with afternoon clearing (a very common May outlook).

The end of next week looks breezy to windy and with some cooling temps.