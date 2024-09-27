The weekend will see contrasting temps from the coast to interior

Central Coast Weather Forecast: Warming Trend Continues, Coastal Areas Stay Cool

A high-pressure system is moving into our region, bringing warmer temperatures to inland areas. However, coastal residents in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties can expect cooler temperatures as the ocean breeze and marine layer keep things mild.

Coastal Fog and Low Clouds

We expect low clouds and fog to linger along the beaches and immediate coast throughout the weekend, making it difficult for the sun to break through in these areas. The marine layer, a layer of cool, moist air from the ocean, is currently about 1,000 feet deep and will continue to influence coastal weather patterns.

Temperature Outlook



A slight cooling trend is anticipated as the marine layer deepens and the onshore flow strengthens. Sunday: Temperatures will begin to rise again as the high-pressure system reasserts itself.

Temperatures will begin to rise again as the high-pressure system reasserts itself. Early Next Week: A significant warming trend is expected, particularly inland. Some areas away from the coast could experience temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Potential for Monsoonal Moisture

While the focus is on the warming trend, there's a slight chance of monsoonal moisture pushing into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. This could lead to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and desert areas of southern California.