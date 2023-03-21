The wind and rain storm continues into Wednesday

A powerful storm system that arrived on the Central Coast overnight will continue to produce wind and rain into Wednesday, eventually waning in the evening hours.

Another .50-1.5” of rain is possible and some snow down to about 3500ft. Thunderstorms have already taken place and more are possible until the storm exits the area.

Thunderstorms introduce the potential for brief heavy rain showers and hail, small waterspouts or tornadoes are also possible.

Wind will be a factor as well with high wind warnings and a wind advisory in place into the night. Some gusts of 40-50 are possible near the coast with interior and higher elevation gusts to 65mph possible.

All the wind will drive high surf, there is also a coastal flood advisory for tidal surge along with the higher waves Wednesday late morning and also near 11:30pm at night where some minor coastal flooding and erosion is possible.

A flood watch is in place into Wednesday afternoon at 5pm.

A winter storm warning is also in place for a few feet of snow above 6000ft but 2-10” of snow down to 3500ft. Some flood advisories have also been posted for local flooding issues, you should check with the KSBY Weather App for the latest on active short-term advisories.

This system should wane later Wednesday afternoon. We will get a break in the forecast for about a week, then we need to consider another similar-looking storm next week (around midweek).

