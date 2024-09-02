The weather is heating up this week!

Happy Labor Day, Central Coast!

This holiday forecast is marked by clear skies and warm conditions - with temps ranging from low 60s along the beaches, low 80s along the coasts and upper 90s into the triple digits in the interior.

You can expect to see some fog during the mornings and evenings for the next few days as well, with skies clearing up during the warmer parts of the day.

Temps should become increasingly warmer through Thursday, with an Excessive Heat Watch in play through Friday evening for much of the region.

There are no active heat advisories or warnings at this time, and temps should start to drop off again starting this weekend.