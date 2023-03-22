This storm system moves out giving the Central Coast a decent break before more rain next week

The current storm system moves out later today, but not before it achieved the predicted .75-2.5” with locally higher amounts of predicted rain. It was also a prolific wind producer as well with some sustained winds of 30-45mph with gusts near 60 in many places. Impacts ranged from hail, tree, and property damage to more localized flooding. Reservoir levels are also being monitored carefully as places like Lopez Lake are ready to spill for the first time in decades.

The important point is that we get a significant break of roughly a week before another significant system comes back into California and the Central Coast. The system next week could arrive anytime from Tuesday to Thursday. Right now models like later Tuesday into Wednesday. It looks like 1” potential is on the table for the next storm as well. Some models show a significant period of quieter weather after that, but this far out suffices to say we aren’t done yet with rain and we are still watching the extended forecast.

Other than the rain, the temps really don’t look to make much of a rebound after the current system departs with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. I think the Santa Barbara County Southcoast has the best chance of seeing some mid-60s in the coming forecast.

The weekend does look dry and perhaps a little on the cool side but at least some sun will come out to play for a few days. I should note that with the recent rains some night and morning low clouds in wind-sheltered areas is certainly likely but clearing is likely most days in the coming forecast.

