This week temps will warm up

The Central Coast is experiencing continued cool conditions today as a low-pressure system slowly moves out of the region. A significant warm-up is on the horizon, expected to begin Wednesday and last through at least Sunday.

Today and Tomorrow: Lingering Coolness

The low-pressure system to our east is still influencing our weather, keeping temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal.

Highs today are generally in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

Mid-Week Turnaround: Warmer Temperatures Arrive

Starting Wednesday, a high-pressure system building over the eastern Pacific will begin to nudge into California. This will bring a significant warming trend to the Central Coast while weakening the onshore flow. By Thursday, highs are expected to climb into the 80s across inland areas. While coastal areas will also warm, the persistent marine layer should keep those temperatures milder.

Weekend Heat: Potential for Significant Warmth

The warming trend from Wednesday and Thursday is likely to continue through Friday and possibly Saturday as high pressure aloft peaks. Current forecasts suggest inland highs could reach the 80s and low 90s for the warmest areas. Coastal areas will be more variable, depending on how the marine layer responds to the strengthening high pressure. While the complete disappearance of the marine layer is unlikely during this time of year, a sharp temperature gradient between the coast and inland valleys is anticipated.

Looking Ahead:

A weak upper-level low may ripple through the high-pressure system on Friday, but I expect continued warm and dry conditions.

Early next week, a low-pressure system will move into the Pacific Northwest. While there's considerable uncertainty in the exact timing and track for our region, current trends suggest temperatures will likely be lowering and the marine layer deepening. The potential for wind and small rain concerns may increase around Tuesday or Wednesday but that is some time out.

