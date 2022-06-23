Thunderstorm chance continues to our east while the Central Coast stays sunny

Good Morning Central Coast!

Wednesday brought in the storms that we were expecting alongside lots of lightning but the good news is as far as has been reported there was no damage due to the lightning risk here on the Central Coast. The vast majority of storms stayed to our east and up to the north in Monterey county in the evening.

To kick off Thursday morning there is quite a bit of marine influence limiting visibility in many coastal valleys and along our coastlines.

Today the upper level low that has kicked off all those thunderstorms and ushered back in our marine influence is slowly shifting north and will exit the region today. As that leaves we will see some slight warming in the interiors as offshore winds and upper atmospheric heights increase.

Highs in the interiors will climb into the high 90s while in the lower elevations marine influence will keep cooling in check. Heating into the 70s will be most common.

Over the next few days heights will continue to rise and bring inland temps u with them. Coastal highs will increase as well, just not as drastically as marine influence will keep temperatures in check.