Thunderstorms prompt inland warnings with cool weekend on tap

The Central Coast is currently experiencing a cool afternoon with variable clouds, a trend that will persist through the end of the week thanks to a deep marine layer and strong onshore flow. Temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Thunderstorms Active in the Mountains:

As of late afternoon, thunderstorms have developed quickly across the mountains, particularly in eastern Santa Barbara County. These storms are producing considerable lightning and are moving slowly, raising the potential for localized flash flooding in the higher terrain. While the immediate Central Coast valleys and coastal areas are not directly under these storms at the moment, showers are possible as these mountain storms eventually decay and drift.

Looking Ahead: Unsettled Weather Continues

The forecast for the weekend looks generally cool, and a shower or drizzle can't be ruled out.

A brief ridge of high pressure may bring a slight break on Friday, leading to some lowering of the marine layer and potentially a bit more sunshine.

However, lingering moisture and instability mean there's still a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, especially in the mountains of Santa Barbara County.

Over the weekend, another upper low will move down the coast, arriving in Southern California late Saturday night. While the exact impacts are still being determined, this system could bring a renewed threat of occasional showers and possibly thunderstorms, particularly in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal throughout the weekend.

Early Next Week: A Hint of Warmth

Looking ahead to the start of next week, there's a possibility of a brief warming trend as a secondary weather impulse moves through the area on Monday. However, this warm-up is expected to be modest, and temperatures will likely remain near or slightly below seasonal averages.

Key Points: