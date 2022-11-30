Thursday and weekend storms are on track to bring significant rain across the region

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off Wednesday there is a little patchy fog forming across the interiors and some of the Central Coasts coastal valleys. This will limit visibility very slightly across some of the region, that being said the impact will be fleeting.

Morning temps are much colder than the past few days, lows just before dawn are in the upper 20s. Grab that extra layer and keep it on hand until the mid morning when temps will start tp recover although they will still be below normal for this time of year. 60s and 50s are expected today.

Wednesday night the system will be heading in our direction with an arrival Thursday morning. It could rain prior to 8 am but after 8a thru the evening looks to be the most likely time for a strong cold front to push across the Central Coast. It'll be windy out of the south at 15-25mph with winds getting stronger in the evening. Rain, heavy at times, is likely much of the daylight hours Thursday with rain continuing into the evening.

Friday and Saturday are likely dry but on the cool side with another low-pressure center on the way for more showers on Sunday.

The bulk of the rain accumulation is likely Thursday with additional rain Sunday. Cumulatively between both systems .5-2" of rain is our current forecast. Models continue to waver a little but best to prepare for both ends of the forecast range. Lighter amounts inland with higher totals on south faces and in higher elevations.

Right now there are no advisories but considering rain rate potential and wind potential, everyone should continue to monitor the forecast for advisories.

Have a great day Central Coast!