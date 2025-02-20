Thursday looks great but it is also likely the coolest day in the weekly forecast

The Central Coast is basking in another day of warm and sunny weather, with temperatures well above normal for this time of year. This pleasant pattern is expected to continue through the week, with highs peaking on Friday.

However, gusty northerly and northeasterly winds are expected to develop tonight through Friday, prompting a Wind Advisory for portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Today's Conditions

Mostly sunny skies have prevailed across the region today, with just a few scattered high clouds passing through. Some areas may have experienced some morning low clouds and fog, but those have largely dissipated. Temperatures have warmed significantly, with highs reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s in most areas.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties from 6 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday. This includes the San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

Expected Impacts

Winds: North winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. These winds could blow around unsecured objects and break tree limbs, potentially leading to power outages.

Weekend Outlook

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, with temperatures peaking on Sunday or Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected to be widespread. Dry conditions will persist, with mostly clear skies and periods of gusty offshore winds, especially in the mornings.

Extended Outlook

Chances for rain are looking bleak into and likely through the first week of March. At best a sprinkle or two but nothing significant is showing up on modeling at the moment.

