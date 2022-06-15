Thursday looks warm again but big changes in temperature for the weekend

The last few weeks have seen temps staying on a rollercoaster. We've seen clouds, wind and cool air turn to sunny and hot several times.

The next few days offer yet another ride. Today clear skies and high pressure produced highs near or into the 100-degree area inland while coastal valleys hit the 70s and 80s again.

The only advisory in place today is the Beach Hazards Statement for the Central Coast and the Southcoast thru 2am for elevated surf and tide. For the Central Coast: There is a risk of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet along with a high tide of 7.0 to 7.2 feet will occur this evening around 1100 pm. For the Southcoast the surf is not the issue just the high tide of 7.2 to 7.4 feet which will occur this evening around 1045pm.

The reason for this week's warming is a ridge in the jet stream over The West. The ridge quickly moves on later Thursday and Friday thru the weekend a pronounced trough swings into The West. This trough will usher in much cooler air, and return marine clouds to the forecast. This will drop some temps around 20 degrees (more in a few places). Winds will also be quite strong Friday and Saturday with the trough moving thru, NW winds 15-30 with higher gusts are likely.

This cool-down is short-lived because a rebound in the jet stream takes place later Sunday into early next week and temps respond by returning to above-average conditions again.

More mid-90s inland with 80+ returning to some coastal valleys. Just a note that you don't have to have extremely high temps to have issues with heat. Prolonged temps above average (even just a few degrees day after day) are enough to stress the landscape and produce elevated fire risk over the long haul.

