Thursday set another record for heat inland with a warm weekend on tap

High pressure is stubbornly parked over our region, bringing dangerously hot conditions to many inland areas, valleys, and mountains. It was another record-setting day in Paso Robles, making it the third day with a record high for the date. We missed elsewhere, and one town was below average:

While a slight cooldown arrives Friday, temperatures will soar once again this weekend.

Why the heat?

It's all thanks to a strong area of high pressure – think of it as a giant dome of warm air – sitting right over us. This high pressure kept skies clear early today and temperatures high. While it weakens slightly on Friday, allowing for some relief, it strengthens again over the weekend, bringing another round of potentially dangerous heat. The low clouds returned temporarily, and that too will help Friday temps to ease.

What to expect:



Ah, some relief! A stronger sea breeze and more low clouds along the coast will bring temperatures down a bit. Expect a 4- to 8-degree drop across most areas. Friday will also bring some high clouds, filtering the sun but also bringing some upper-level precip potential. It is not likely that much if any reaches the ground but some 'virga' is possible. Virga is rain absorbed on the way to the ground.

Weekend Outlook: The heat returns with a vengeance on Saturday, with temperatures jumping back up 3 to 6 degrees, and even 8 degrees in some spots. While not as severe as the past few days, it's still going to be hot enough for excessive heat watches to be issued for the valleys and mountains.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday will see a bit more warming along the coast, but some slightly cooler air will sneak into inland areas. However, it won't be enough to completely get rid of the heat. By Monday, a more significant cooldown arrives, especially for inland areas. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring even more relief, with temperatures dropping and more extensive low clouds along the coast.

Stay safe in the heat:

Many advisories for heat and fire weather drop at 8 pm Thursday. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in place for inland areas Saturday through Monday, this could get expanded to some coastal valleys as we expect some 90+ potential there as well.

Remember to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day, and seek out cool places if you can. Check on elderly neighbors and those who may be vulnerable to the heat. And never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

