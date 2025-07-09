Thursday will be the warmest day this week, before a slight cool down this weekend

Thursday will be the warmest day this week, and starting Friday we will see temperatures cool down slightly into this weekend.

Temperatures tomorrow in some of our inland communities will reach triple digits, with our coastal communities still warm, but much more mild than our inland areas. Here's what you can expect in your area.

In Santa Barbara the high will be 77 with sunny skies.

Lompoc can expect a high of 73 with some foggy conditions to start the day, and some lingering clouds into the afternoon.

Santa Maria will have a high of 75, with some clouds to start the day, but they shouldn't stick around to long into the afternoon.

Pismo Beach will also be starting cloudy, but they should become patchy in the afternoon.

In San Luis Obispo skies will be sunny, with a high of 83.

Santa Ynez will see temperatures reach 92 tomorrow, with cloud coverage in the morning.

Paso Robles can expect triple digits, with a high of 102 and clear skies.

Cuyama also expecting triple digits with a high of 101 with clear skies.

Temperatures beginning Friday should begin to cool off, with most places seeing cooler temperatures into the weekend.