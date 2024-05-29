Thursday will see sun and warmer temps but changes come as the weekend arrives

The Central Coast can expect more sunshine in the short-term forecast as northerly winds are predicted to clear the marine layer earlier and more completely. This will result in slightly warmer temperatures across the region.

Short-Term Forecast

The marine layer this morning was only about 1,000 feet deep, but locally dense from SLO south thru the 5 Cities into SW Santa Barbara County but by 1 PM, the clearing was almost complete, except along the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Thursday: A weak offshore flow in the morning and a relatively strong northwesterly flow over the ocean will likely result in another day of significant clearing of any low clouds that develop in the evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s at the beaches, 70s and 80s in the coastal valleys of the Central Coast, and around 90 degrees inland.

Friday: An interesting pattern is expected as some low clouds may move in from the south, reversing the current north-south flow. This will likely slow the clearing of clouds, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures at the beaches and near coastal valleys. Beach temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s, coastal valleys in the low to mid-70s, and interior areas remaining in the mid-80s or higher.

Long-Term Forecast

Weekend: A cooler and cloudier weekend is on the horizon as a sharper trough moves over the state. There might even be some morning drizzle as the marine layer lifts. Clearing could be limited across the coast, with maximum temperatures dropping by 1 to 2 degrees each day across much of the area. Beach temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 60s, coastal valleys in the upper 60s and 70s, and interior regions falling back to the lower 80s.

Next Week: Models diverge slightly in their predictions, but the general consensus is for more warming as an upper-level ridge develops. The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook continues to predict a warmer period ahead.

