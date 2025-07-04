4th of July sunshine with evening fog risk, plus a look at the fire forecast

Good morning, Central Coast and happy 4th of July!

The weather today is looking great across all of our communities! Sunshine, fog, mild temperatures, and some winds all will make an impact today, so let's dive right in!

First, checking into the Madre fire.

Winds continue to be a significant concern today, as a confluence of winds will lead to more erratic fire weather behavior. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the blaze is 10% contained and has burned 52,592 acres.

Here is the current incident page of the Madre Fire from CALFIRE.

This afternoon winds will rise up to 25 mph, which means further spread is expected.

Smoke is thick around the fire too. According to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and Public Health Department, the Cuyama, California Valley, and Carrizo Plains areas are seeing the biggest impact.

The morning is off to a mild start with some clouds by the beaches and a few areas of fog, thankfully that will clear out quickly and even beaches will see some sunshine today!

The tricky part is this evening. Fog and cloud cover will move back onshore by the evening. Right now that looks like just cloud cover until late night when the fog moves in. Long story short I think we will have decent visibility for the fireworks shows.

Into the weekend, we have great weather with temps a bit cooler than recent days into early next week. At that point high pressure will establish itself and warm us up significantly by next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!