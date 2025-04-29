80s expected Tuesday, but another cooldown is on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning fog has made its way to many communities. The good news is that as soon as the sun comes up sunshine will be the main story with much warmer temps.

That is all thanks to a high pressure system sitting to our west.

That will drive temps climbing into the 80s for the interiors and 70s for the beaches. For some context 70 degrees is the average daily high in San Luis Obispo for April 29th. We havent seen temps warmer than that for two weeks.

Once the high pressure pushes farther west, its hold on us will release. That will make for a cooler pattern as early as Wednesday.

Temps will still be moderate through Friday, this weekend will once again bring a more significant cooldown though.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!