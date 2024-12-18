80s in December?!? Strong winds bring waves and very warm temps

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the day winds are the story. Offshore winds are ripping through the Central Coast with many gusts up to 45 mph expected this morning.

The winds have also warmed us up significantly this morning with some overnight lows nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at winds just before 5:30 this morning.

These winds have prompted a Wind Advisory for much of SLO county through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where there are winds there are waves. Sets up to 8 feet will be consistent but local sets up to 12 feet and rip currents are also expected. This has prompted a high surf advisory is in place through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temps today are downright hot for this time of the year. As the winds go over the higher elevations and are pressed back down to the coast the air compresses and heats up dramatically. Highs in the 80s will be widespread in the coastal valleys today with low 70s possible in the interiors and by the beaches.

Looking into the extended forecast temps will start off warm for Thursday but by Friday night a decaying cold front will bring some added clouds to the region. A raindrop or two is possible in northern SLO county on Saturday morning. That is a small storm (if one at all) but the more noticeable impact is a cooldown. Highs will fall closer to normal for this time of year and a bit more cloud cover is expected as the offshore winds cut off.

Into the holiday week highs will be a degree or two above normal. Tuesday another cold front is headed our way and has the potential to bring some very light rain, this is expected to clear by Christmas for a beautiful day!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!