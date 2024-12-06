80's in December? Temps to climb alongside clear morning conditions

Good Morning Central Coast!

Our Friday morning is off to a beautiful start! Persistent winds from the north will continue to keep us clear and very mild through the weekend. Thanks to the winds very little fog has been able to form. That being said our south coast has not been as lucky. Morning fog is still in place prompting a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m.

Today highs will climb quickly, interiors and coastal valleys will be in the 70s while beaches may reach 80 degrees today. The only spot where temps will be cooler is along the south coast of Santa Barbara county.

Winds are still a concern today. Offshore flow increases and winds may gust 15-25 mph in typical canyon and mountain passes. High-pressure building over Northern California will lead to widespread warming, particularly across the valleys and foothills. Coastal areas will see a smaller temperature increase due to their proximity to the ocean.

Saturday will once again be very warm and clear. Offshore winds may strengthen, with a higher chance of gusts reaching advisory levels (35-45 mph) in localized areas.

Looking into the long term (Sunday into next week).

A trough approaching the Pacific Northwest will shift the offshore flow to a weak onshore pattern, particularly along the Central Coast. This change could reintroduce some low clouds and fog during the morning hours, especially near the beaches. Temperatures will begin to cool slightly across the region.

Offshore flow is expected to return Monday into Tuesdayas a trough moves down the California-Nevada border. Monday will likely feature more north-northeast winds, with Tuesday seeing the strongest offshore event. Gusts in wind-prone areas could reach advisory levels once again. Despite the offshore flow, cooler air will limit daytime highs, particularly inland.

Dry conditions persist, with no rain in sight through the middle of next week. A slight warming trend is possible late in the week as offshore conditions subside and high-pressure rebuilds. But late next week some models are opening the door to potential activity beginning somewhere around the 13th to 15th. The strength of those potential systems is in question but it is at least a glimmer of hope for those hoping for some rainfall.

Have a great day Central Coast!