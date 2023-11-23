A chilly start & mild afternoon bring a lot to be thankful for in this forecast

Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast!

There is a lot to be thankful for today and just one aspect is this wonderful forecast!

Some cloud cover moved in overnight but that is clearing out quickly and will just be a few scattered clouds for this mornings turkey trot festivities. Here is a look at your Thanksgiving forecast hour-by-hour!

Regional travel continues to look good for Thanksgiving, and several days after. the only wrench that may be thrown into travel plans is a snow storm headed through the Central Rockies over the next couple of days. It is not a large storm but still promised to add a travel headache for some on the busiest travel weekend of the year.

Considering the size of the U.S. and what is possible this time of year, this is about as good as it gets.

The ridge of high pressure that drove our warmer weather is collapsing as more cloud cover and cooler air filtered in overnight. The vast majority of the cloud cover has already pushed through, now sunny skies are in focus for today.

Highs will fall a couple of degrees but nothing too substantial, still it will be very comfortable for today and into the weekend when temps fall a couple more degrees.

The quiet weather looks to last into early December when some models are showing some rain potential returning but between now and then it looks mild and mostly dry.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Central Coast!